First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DALI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,052. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DALI. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000.

