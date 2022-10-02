First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.53.

First Solar Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $132.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $140.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,527. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 625.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 67.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

