First National Bank Sioux Falls Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. 48,895,724 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

