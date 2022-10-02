First National Bank Sioux Falls Raises Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 484.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.62. 577,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,226. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09.

