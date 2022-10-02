First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases 764 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 321,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,111,000 after purchasing an additional 115,249 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.1% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VBR traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.40. The stock had a trading volume of 526,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,524. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

