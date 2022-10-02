First National Bank Sioux Falls Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $5,488,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 225,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE EMR traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $73.22. 2,768,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,789. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.55. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

