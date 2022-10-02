First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 682 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.9% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.30. 7,736,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,814. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.