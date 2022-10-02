First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Acceptance Stock Performance

First Acceptance stock remained flat at $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Acceptance has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.