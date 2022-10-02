FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinVolution Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 22.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Thursday.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

NYSE FINV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 339,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,979. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $398.02 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

