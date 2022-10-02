Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Update

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

Finnovate Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Finnovate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Institutional Trading of Finnovate Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

