Financial Contrast: Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) & Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -53.22% -46.23% Solid Biosciences -588.52% -44.66% -38.78%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 1,072.75 -$25.24 million ($0.46) -2.24 Solid Biosciences $13.62 million 3.87 -$72.19 million ($0.77) -0.61

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solid Biosciences. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cardiol Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solid Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 482.52%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 757.27%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Cardiol Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also engages in developing of platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

