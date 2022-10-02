FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Up 15.4% in September

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,550,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 23,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 22.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in FIGS by 22.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in FIGS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 52.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in FIGS by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIGS Trading Down 7.0 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIGS. Piper Sandler began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,336,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,058. FIGS has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.