Fifth Third Bancorp’s (FITB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

FITB stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.