FastSwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $31,388.00 (FAST)

FastSwap (FAST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One FastSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FastSwap has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. FastSwap has a total market cap of $295,534.00 and $31,388.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FastSwap Profile

FastSwap’s launch date was July 20th, 2021. FastSwap’s total supply is 380,000,000 coins. The official website for FastSwap is fastswap.finance/#. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FastSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FastSwap is a decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Ethereum and BSC. A community driven project to build real DeFi products. FastSwap is a Dex for erc20/Bep20 tokenTelegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FastSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FastSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FastSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

