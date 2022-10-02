FairGame (FAIR) Market Cap Hits $929,646.95

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $929,646.95 and approximately $184,631.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017327 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002657 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FairGame

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.