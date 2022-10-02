FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.39% of FactSet Research Systems worth $56,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $400.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

