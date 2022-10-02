Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the August 31st total of 186,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eyenovia by 22.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eyenovia by 27.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EYEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 101,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,037. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.87.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

