Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,661,000. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,620,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.69. 2,452,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,762. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

