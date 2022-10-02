Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 50.1% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 7.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 49.8% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 122,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

