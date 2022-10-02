Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

