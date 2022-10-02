Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $33.45 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.20% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $33,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 60,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 94,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.53. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

