Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

