Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 78 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 594,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $550.28 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $549.56 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $666.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

