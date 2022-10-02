Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 2,626 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $112.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.