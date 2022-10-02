Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $715,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

