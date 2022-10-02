Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 6,305 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.09% of Allison Transmission worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 346.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 91,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

