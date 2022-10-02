Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Up 29.8% in September

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Euroseas stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 33,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,131. The stock has a market cap of $151.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 94.39% and a net margin of 59.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Euroseas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).
