Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,100 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $3.57 on Friday, reaching $242.23. 770,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,908. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $236.01 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

