Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Position Raised by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

