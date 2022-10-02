Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

