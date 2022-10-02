Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Entrée Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Entrée Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. 2,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,089. Entrée Resources has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

