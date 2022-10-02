Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Entera Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Entera Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:ENTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. 53,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 1,125.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

