ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Update

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 391,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ENGlobal in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 69,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,654. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.85. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

