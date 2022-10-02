Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Update

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 302,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $134,481,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $48,717,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 713,201 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enfusion during the first quarter valued at $3,816,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enfusion by 321.0% during the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 210,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 160,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of ENFN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,121. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $23.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 345.65% and a negative net margin of 228.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

