Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and $157,332.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00088060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00066278 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00018647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007869 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,861,165 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.