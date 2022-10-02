Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$59.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.59.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$51.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$103.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.25. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$46.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.07.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$13.22 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1199997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 140.66%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.