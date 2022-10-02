Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco boosted its position in Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 63.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.00 and its 200-day moving average is $486.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $363.37 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.38.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

