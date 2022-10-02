Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $503,550.00

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $503,550.00 and approximately $34,598.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070004 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10701877 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC.The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

