Edge (EDGE) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Edge (EDGE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Edge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edge has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $14,153.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009132 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010762 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Edge Profile
Edge launched on May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Edge Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
