ECOMI (OMI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $536,056.00

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. ECOMI has a market cap of $257.69 million and approximately $536,056.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 205,187,190,172 coins and its circulating supply is 581,910,045,187 coins. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECOMI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

