Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,800 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 515,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 852.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.