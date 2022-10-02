Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Dunxin Financial Stock Performance

DXF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 44,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,719. Dunxin Financial has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dunxin Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.