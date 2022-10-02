Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 80,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,404 shares of company stock worth $811,817 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

