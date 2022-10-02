Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in September

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,300 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 1,262,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 807.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.53) to GBX 380 ($4.59) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of DOCMF remained flat at $2.99 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.