DOOR Trading 31.2% Lower This Week (DOOR)

DOOR (DOOR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, DOOR has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One DOOR coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOOR has a market cap of $14.37 million and approximately $10,318.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010780 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DOOR Profile

DOOR’s launch date was June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DOOR is doorcoin.org.

DOOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them.Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

