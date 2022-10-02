Doont Buy (DBUY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,826.00

Doont Buy (DBUY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Doont Buy has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Doont Buy has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $8,826.00 worth of Doont Buy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doont Buy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Doont Buy

Doont Buy’s genesis date was August 10th, 2021. Doont Buy’s total supply is 457,553,588 coins. Doont Buy’s official website is www.doontbuy.org/#. Doont Buy’s official Twitter account is @doontbuy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Doont Buy

According to CryptoCompare, “DBUY Token is an Algorithmic supply-elastic cryptocurrency based on Ethereum (ERC-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doont Buy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doont Buy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doont Buy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

