Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$236,280.00 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total transaction of C$236,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$945,120.

On Monday, September 26th, John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of Dollarama stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total transaction of C$396,568.12.

Dollarama stock opened at C$79.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.76. Dollarama Inc. has a 52-week low of C$53.39 and a 52-week high of C$83.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.69. The firm has a market cap of C$22.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOL. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.41.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

