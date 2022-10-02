Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 79.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

DG stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $239.86. 2,239,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.05 and a 200-day moving average of $238.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

