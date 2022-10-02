Doge Killer (LEASH) Trading Down 17.1% This Week

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Doge Killer coin can currently be purchased for $399.96 or 0.02086877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doge Killer has a market capitalization of $43.05 million and approximately $732,030.00 worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Doge Killer has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010780 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Doge Killer

Doge Killer’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. The official website for Doge Killer is www.shibatoken.com. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

According to CryptoCompare, “LEASH was originally set to be a rebase token pegged to the price of Dogecoin. Now, it has been unleashed and will not rebase. With a total circulation of 100k tokens, it has the opposite appeal to Shib (which has a much larger supply). The second token incentivized on the swap offers special rewards for those who provide liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Killer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doge Killer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

