DOC.COM Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DOC.COM has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $113,590.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DOC.COM Coin Profile

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC.

DOC.COM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doc.com offers an easy-to-use interface that aggregates Artificial Intelligence’s analytical benefits and U.S. certified doctors staffed in-house 24 hours a day, into a single user-friendly application. This allows patients to solicit medical assistance in the place and time of one’s choosing, as well as follow up on treatments they receive and take. MEDICAL TOKEN CURRENCY (MTC) is a digital currency that pays people for taking care of their health. In addition, MTC is the means to interact with Doc.com’s Lifechain-enabled healthcare platform. It allows interested parties to trade valuable population health data, in exchange for a digital currency that can be used to acquire services or products on the platform. Doc.com immediately rewards patients with MTC after each virtual consultation as a benefit for taking care of their health and using our services. Anonymous statistical data is collected on patient population and displayed on the Doc Insights platform Proceeds from healthcare and business partners who subscribe to Doc Insights are used to buy MTC on the regulated exchanges MTC is listed on “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOC.COM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOC.COM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

